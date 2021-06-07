To recruit Liam Brown, Queen’s Park pays the first transfer fee in the club’s history.

Queen’s Park, Scotland’s oldest club, has paid their first ever transfer fee, 154 years after the Hampden team was founded.

Liam Brown, a 22-year-old midfielder from Edinburgh City, has joined the club for an unknown amount, with the 22-year-old committing to a three-year contract as part of the historic move.

The Spiders, who date back to 1867, were early trailblazers, winning the Scottish Cup ten times before the turn of the century.

However, as they held to their amateur values, they found themselves falling down the divisions.

The club, though, decided to turn professional 18 months ago after becoming more frustrated.