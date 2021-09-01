To protest ‘Hate Raids,’ Twitch video gamers go offline.

Twitch, the world’s largest video game streaming platform, held a virtual walkout on Wednesday to protest racist, sexist, and homophobic abuse on the Amazon-owned platform.

The protest’s breadth was unclear, although the TwitchTracker website reported that there were almost 4,000 fewer channels streaming on Twitch than the weekly average.

In recent months, the trend of “hate raids,” or torrents of abuse, has made life more difficult for minority Twitch users.

The protest, dubbed #ADayOffTwitch on social media, intended to push Twitch to do more to protect streamers from attacks.

“You won’t see anything from us on Twitch today,” tweeted @skelpesports, an esports organization. “There is a hate raid problem on the platform that needs to be addressed.”

According to a spokesman, Twitch is working to develop procedures for protecting accounts from abuse.

“We respect our streamers’ rights to express themselves and raise awareness of major topics across our service,” the spokesperson told AFP in response to an AFP inquiry.

The statement said, “No one should be subjected to cruel and hateful attacks because of who they are or what they believe in.”

Next week, Twitch plans to meet with its “ambassadors,” or streamers, to discuss the issue.

One of the ambassadors, @AshleyRoboto, remarked on Twitter, “I beg you all to make time today to support BIPOC and underrepresented creators.” Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) are acronyms for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

“I want Twitch to do better,” she continued.

Twitch announced the development of a Safety Center website with anti-attack measures, as well as a meeting with streamer RekItRaven, who assisted in organizing the virtual walkout.

“We had to hurry it up since it wasn’t just about hate raids anymore; personal information about the targets was being circulated on Twitch,” RekItRaven told AFP.

“We pushed the timetable up because it became unsafe,” the streamer, who is black and gender non-binary, said.

Raven created the #TwitchDoBetter Twitter hashtag in response to racist slurs and claims linked to the Ku Klux Klan.

Twitch has received a flurry of complaints in the last month, particularly from female, non-white, and LGBTQ streamers, stating that the company is failing to control internet trolls while taking 50% of streamers’ money.