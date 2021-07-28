To progress farther in his Liverpool career, Diogo Jota must imitate Roberto Firmino’s specialization.

Diogo Jota’s skill is demonstrated by the fact that his debut season with Liverpool was seen as a success despite just making 12 Premier League appearances.

Due to a two-month layoff due to a knee injury and the manager’s unwavering faith in other options, the Portuguese did not start even a third of the Reds’ Premier League games.

Despite this, he finished the season with 13 goals in just 30 appearances in all competitions, firmly establishing himself as a future star for the club.

Jota’s aim now is to capitalize on that good start, and his chances of doing so have been bolstered significantly by improved campaign preparations.

The 24-year-old merely joined Liverpool on the night of their third game of the 2020-21 season, and is currently in his first pre-season with the club.

And that extra time on the practice field could be crucial in terms of ironing out flaws that were visible during some of his best performances to date.

When he was utilized as a substitution for Roberto Firmino, it was clear that the winger wasn’t as in sync with the Reds’ pressing style as the other members of the front three.

Of course, as the player himself mentioned, the opportunity to play all three spots on the frontline has proven beneficial in terms of game time.

“I think being able to play multiple roles provides you an edge because managers can pick you for one thing or another,” he remarked.

“It’s beneficial for a player to have that talent, and it’s something I’m working on as well.”

However, if Jota is to dislodge his Brazilian teammate on a more frequent basis, he must demonstrate that he is capable of blocking off passing lanes and acting as an extra midfielder in defensive transition.

Any gains in that area must not come at the expense of his typical ruthlessness in front of goal, especially if he is to hold off a renewed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for minutes up top.

Jota’s progress on this front will be seen for the first time on Thursday when Liverpool visits. “The summary has come to an end.”