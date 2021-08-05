To overtake China in the Olympic gold medal race, the US must win 10 events.

Despite late heroics by Americans late Wednesday night, China currently leads all other countries in gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics with only four days remaining.

With only four days left in the COVID-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, China leads the United States 32-27 in gold medals. With 83 medals, the United States led the overall medal tally, followed by China with 71, but that was to be expected given that the United States had far more qualifying competitors at these Games.

The majority of countries regard the country with the most gold medals as the world’s top athlete. If the United States wants to be that country, its competitors will almost certainly need to win 12 more events by Sunday, when the Games end.

Before Thursday’s games in Tokyo, China had a six-gold-medal lead over the United States. The Americans, on the other hand, won gold in the shot put. China currently has a five-gold advantage. China has already qualified for two gold medal matches in table tennis: men’s doubles and women’s doubles. The country is already a favorite to win both the men’s and women’s 10-meter diving events.

If China wins just those two events, it will have 36 gold medals. If China wins those golds and no other top finishes, the US will still need 10 more gold medals to win the 2020 Olympics.

The following are the ten events that the Americans would need to win in order to possibly win the most gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Women’s Beach Volleyball — With a 3-0 win over Switzerland on Wednesday night, April Ross and Alix Klineman advanced beyond the semifinal round and into the gold medal match (Thursday morning in Tokyo).

Basketball for Women — The US women have won eight of the last nine Olympic gold medals, including the last six. This weekend, they’re widely favored to win another gold medal.

Basketball — Men’s — United States of America Basketball hasn’t produced a “Dream Team” by any stretch of the imagination, but this Olympic team has advanced to the semifinals, when anything can happen in two games. However, the team is in the semifinals.

Women’s Water Polo — The American women’s water polo team continues to dominate the sport. This is a condensed version of the information.