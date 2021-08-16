To Make Up For ‘False Promises,’ Ex-Olympian Receives Nearly $12K and a Roasted Chicken Store.

Despite not competing in any event at the recent Tokyo Games 2020, a former Olympian has received a slew of presents.

At the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Mansueto Velasco Jr., popularly known as “Onyok,” earned a silver medal in boxing.

Despite not turning professional, Velasco was still well-liked in the Philippines, having been the country’s lone Olympian to win a medal in the renowned sport that year.

In the aftermath of Hidilyn Diaz’s Tokyo 2020 victory, Velasco Jr. said that he has yet to get a significant chunk of the awards he believes he is due for the 1996 medal he won, including full government benefits.

Velasco was given a real store registered in his name by “Chooks-to-Go,” a well-known roasted chicken retail firm in the Philippines, shortly after his surprising disclosure.

In addition, the 47-year-old received an additional $100,000 ($1978.15) from “Chooks-to-Go” since the corporation believes they “owe” him for “bringing glory” to their country.

“We’re gifting ‘Onyok’ one Chooks-to-Go store because we owe it to him as a Filipino for bringing respect to our country,” said company president Ronald Mascarias to ABS-CBN News. “We’re also giving him an extra $100,000 so he and his wife may go on their long-awaited honeymoon in Boracay.”

Velasco expressed his genuine gratitude for the organization’s gesture, acknowledging the reported “surprise.”

“Sir Ronald [Mascarias] invited me to come and present him with my medal,” Velasco explained. “I was completely unaware until I realized it was a surprise for me.”

“This is a fantastic source of income for me and my family; especially for my children, I will now be able to ensure their future as a result of this.”

Senator Bong Go of the Philippines, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, also handed Velasco Jr. 500,000 pesos ($9890.73) in financial aid for the alleged “false promises.”

“We have nothing to do with those fraudulent promises because they transpired over 20 years ago,” Go said of Velasco’s case to the Inquirer. “All we want to do is commemorate ‘Onyok’s’ achievement in honoring our country and making amends for those false promises.”

The senator said, “Based on the documents, the government was able to offer ‘Onyok’ the monetary incentives given to medal-winning competitors at the time.” “However, there were individuals who made vows but did not follow through.”