To make a score prediction for the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, we ran a simulation.

Liverpool will play Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital tonight, looking to make it three wins in a row in Group B of the Champions League.

Last season, Diego Simeone’s team knocked the Reds out of the Champions League, just days before the UK government declared a national emergency.

Jurgen Klopp expressed his displeasure with Atletico Madrid’s defensive setup that night, and has attempted to put his annoyance in context ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Following the Brazilian duo’s late return from international duty with Brazil, Klopp’s side has been strengthened by the return of Fabinho and Alisson, who are both likely to start in Madrid.

So, who will Klopp name in his starting lineup? And what do you think the final score will be? This is what happened when we used FIFA 22 to forecast the score for tonight’s match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool…

FIFA 22 simulation predicts the score of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool.

We used FIFA 22’s kick-off mode, but didn’t choose a team to control; instead, we chose the teams and let the match play out on its own, giving us a score projection.

Liverpool is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 shape, with the following lineup:

Atletico Madrid is expected to line up in a 3-5-2 shape, with the following lineup:

Atletico Madrid took control of the game from the start, packed the midfield and playing wide passes into the holes left by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Within five minutes, Thomas Lemar squandered a fantastic chance to put the hosts ahead, but Alisson made a stunning save to preserve the score equal.

Roberto Firmino extended his excellent form from the weekend into this match, scoring a goal to put Liverpool ahead 1-0 in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both did a good job on the ball, with Mane deciding to involve Fabinho in the build-up before the Senegalese winger passed the ball to Firmino on the penalty spot, who tucked it home.

As Mane defeated Trippier, Liverpool increased the pressure on Atletico. “The summary has come to an end.”