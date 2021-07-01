To make a £50 million deal to Liverpool, a Premier League agent texted a ‘praying’ emoji.

Graeme Mathie, Hibs’ sporting director, has sent John McGinn’s agency ‘prayer hands emojis’ over his link to Liverpool.

Liverpool may not make finding a successor for Gini Wijnaldum a priority this summer, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of Jurgen Klopp looking at other options to improve his midfield.

The Reds have been linked with a number of players, including Youri Tielemans and Florian Neuhaus, with Aston Villa’s John McGinn being the most recent name to surface in the transfer rumours.

McGinn is not a player the Reds are trying to sign this summer, according to the Athletic, although Jurgen Klopp has previously been “impressed” by the Scotland international.

Since joining Aston Villa from Easter Road in 2018, the midfielder has established himself in the Premier League.

Since joining at Villa Park, the Scotsman has been an important element of the team, with his aggressive pressing and ball-winning ability illuminating Dean Smith’s midfield last season.

“Bidding would have to start at £45 million to £50 million” for Villa to consider selling their superstar, according to the Athletic.

Hibs have a 15% sell-on fee, which means any prospective sale could net the Scottish Premiership team millions of pounds.

Mathie sent texts to McGinn and his agency, pleading for a move to Anfield, following the Scotsman’s recent link to Liverpool.

“Every time there is a link, I send it to his agency with praying hand emojis saying, ‘Is there any way this summer could be the time we get a bit of a sell-on?’” revealed the Hibs sporting director.

“He constantly responds with laughing emojis and doesn’t reveal too much information.

“But, kudos to John, as you can see from his performance at Euro 2020 with Scotland, where he faced some of the finest players in the league and performed admirably. It’s no surprise that he’s being tied to such actions.

“Last year, we had both of his brothers, Stephen and Paul, here.

“They discuss how much he loves Aston Villa and how big a club it is, implying that it can only be one of the top four or five clubs in the country. The summary comes to a close.