To increase the value of a star client, an agent ‘planted’ Man United and Liverpool interest.

Liverpool is rumored to be targeting a number of players, with Nicolo Barella reportedly being one of them.

All of this, unfortunately, appears to have been shot down.

Following his arrival from Cagliari in 2019 and 63 appearances for the Serie A champions, the 24-year-old was reportedly a target for the Reds and Manchester United.

According to sources, Liverpool was ready to make an offer for the Italian midfielder, apparently worth approximately £60 million ($83.37 million). This claim has been refuted, as it turns out.

All of that was crushed by a report from a Get Italian Football News editor, who said that rumours of a Liverpool pitch to Barella had been planted by his agent.

He also claimed that it had been done to Alessandro Bastoni, who was ironically affiliated with the Reds.

“It appears that Barella’s agent has been utilizing Premier League clubs’ interest in him to ensure that Inter meets the prerequisites for a new contract,” Kaustubh Pandey said. “Barella has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, but it is a bit foolish because he is almost certainly going to sign a new contract,” says the source.

The agency for Barella appears to have used the interest of English Premier League teams as leverage in contract negotiations with Inter Milan, where they might potentially negotiate a good price.

It would also be strange if I Nerazzurri let Barella walk. They have already lost Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain and are set to keep their current loan arrangements.

Calciomercato.com also said that Inter Milan wants to extend Barella’s contract until the summer of 2024, when his current deal expires.

They are optimistic that a new contract can be reached, but they are not in a rush because he still has three years left on his present contract.

So, unless something unusual happens in the near future, Barella is more likely to remain at Giuseppe Meazza for the foreseeable future.

While this allegation has the potential to change Barella’s fate, the transfer rumor mill is unlikely to slow down.

For the time being, it appears that a move to the Premier League for the midfielder is doubtful.