To Help Manchester United Draw Against Newcastle, David De Gea Makes Incredible Save [Watch].

Manchester United’s David de Gea was once again the hero after making an unbelievable save near the end of the second half to earn a critical point against Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday.

After midfielder Miguel Almiron’s effort was saved by a diving De Gea in the 87th minute, Newcastle had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Almiron curled a right-footed shot from the left-inside channel that deflected off the right-side post. Almiron pounced on the rebound and guided a left-footed attempt into the top-left corner, but De Gea stretched out and turned it over the bar.

Newcastle’s No. 10 Allan Saint-Maximin gave them the lead in the seventh minute at St. James’ Park, but Edinson Cavani equalized for the visitors after coming off the bench in the second half. Thanks to goalkeeper De Gea’s heroic efforts near the finish, the score held 1-1 till the final whistle.

Even Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was taken aback by the save, which was one of several close calls that could have swung the game in Newcastle’s favor.

“We’re quite sad [because we didn’t win]. We deserved to be victorious. The lads did a fantastic job executing the game plan. In midfield, we had to be extremely strong defensively. We were pretty good, and I didn’t think we deserved to lose. I’m not sure how David De Gea managed to save Miguel Almiron in the end. I was under the impression that it had been accepted “According to talkSport, Howe remarked in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

Manchester United now has 28 points from 17 games after the 1-1 tie. The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League rankings for 2021-22, but they have two games in hand. Newcastle has only managed to win one game in the league so far, and it was their 18th draw. The Magpies are currently 19th in the table, putting them in danger of relegation.