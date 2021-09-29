To get back on track with PSG, Messi opts for a reunion with Guardiola.

It was the moment that Lionel Messi’s fans had been waiting for since he was announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player about two months ago.

The Argentine had only made a few appearances for his new club and had yet to score a goal, but he picked a good time to strike in Tuesday’s heavyweight Champions League match against Manchester City.

Even thus early in the season, the Argentine’s signature strike put PSG 2-0 up over Pep Guardiola’s team in the 74th minute, securing a victory that sends a message to the rest of Europe.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was having a quiet evening until he picked up possession near the right touchline well inside the City half and dashed for goal.

He held off Aymeric Laporte and played a one-two with Kylian Mbappe before slamming a drive from just outside the box into the net.

Guardiola, who has previously been on the receiving end of Messi’s wizardry with Bayern Munich and City, described his former pupil as “unstoppable.”

Mauricio Pochettino, who coached Espanyol against Messi in Spain, remarked, “I don’t generally celebrate goals, but that one I did.”

“I had watched him score a lot of times when I was on the other bench, so it was nice to finally be on the right side and be able to celebrate.”

Messi retired as Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer, with 672 goals in 778 appearances, a club record.

Now that he’s back on the pitch in Paris, the fans at the Parc des Princes will be hoping that this is only the first of many goals.

Messi, who was making his fourth appearance for Pochettino’s side, told Canal Plus, “I was feeling impatient to achieve my first goal.”

The 34-year-old arrived in Paris with one goal in mind: to win the Champions League, which he last won in 2015 with Barcelona.

Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar – not to mention Angel Di Maria, who was suspended on Tuesday – can only aim for triumph in a competition that PSG has never won.

PSG drew 1-1 at Club Brugge in their first European game and faced virtually limited resistance on their road to eight victories out of eight in Ligue 1 this season.

Messi, on the other hand, is convinced of his own.