To follow Manchester United’s lead, Liverpool might re-sign Martin Skrtel or Stewart Downing.

With Manchester United’s recent high-profile signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, you’d be forgiven for overlooking one other Red Devils move this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also sealed the signing of Paul McShane last month, bringing the former Republic of Ireland international back to Old Trafford after leaving in 2006 without playing.

Unfortunately for United legend Phil Jones, McShane, who spent last season in League One with Rochdale, will not be partnered either World Cup champion Varane or skipper Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence.

Instead, United have described the 35-year-comeback old’s as a “innovative coaching appointment to its Professional Development Phase,” with the defender joining up as a player-coach with the club’s Under-23s side as one of three over-age outfield players allowed in Premier League 2.

Other top-flight clubs have seen the benefit of having a veteran player line up alongside their juniors while balancing coaching duties to help bridge the gap to the first team, and United aren’t the only club to have adopted this creative role in recent seasons.

Former Seagulls and Norwich City midfielder Andrew Crofts was appointed to such a post by Brighton in 2019, and Gary Dicker was just re-hired in the same job following his former team-appointment mate’s to Under-23s head coach.

Meanwhile, Southampton re-signed former Saint Olly Lancashire last week to play in this capacity for their ‘B’ team in the upcoming season.

With such a position growing increasingly popular, it would not be surprising to see a number of teams follow Manchester United’s lead and implement it themselves.

Of course, there’s no indication that Jurgen Klopp will be trying to create such a position in his Liverpool coaching staff anytime soon.

But, just for fun, we’ve looked at some of the former Reds who might make an unlikely return to Anfield in such a scenario if they want to extend their playing career while starting their coaching career.

