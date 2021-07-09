To fix Liverpool’s transfer conundrum, Jurgen Klopp will have to breach the golden rule of football.

It’s well accepted in football that you should never go back.

However, there is a valid case to be made that a Danny Ings-Liverpool reunion would be advantageous to both sides.

The former Liverpool striker rejected down a new lucrative contract with Southampton earlier this week, which would have made him the club’s highest-paid player ever.

However, his desire to compete at the greatest level again outweighs the financial incentive on offer, and Saints are now faced with the decision of whether to trade their star player this summer or risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires in a year.

His impending exit has piqued the interest of a number of prominent Premier League clubs, with Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur all showing interest earlier this year, seemingly unfazed by his injury-plagued spell at Anfield.

Ings made just 14 senior appearances for Liverpool during a four-year period before joining Southampton on loan for the 2018/19 season.

He scored an amazing eight goals in 25 games during his first spell on the south coast, prompting the club to make a £20 million offer for him the following summer.

Despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp has long been a great supporter of the former Burnley midfielder, the offer was too tempting to pass up at the moment.

Despite the fact that some of his injury difficulties have continued, Ings has been able to prove why Liverpool signed him from Burnley in the first place, netting 46 goals in just 75 appearances for the Saints.

What’s most impressive about that return is how he converts so many chances at such a high rate, especially when compared to other Premier League scorers.

Looking at his strong numbers in certain important finishing categories last season exemplifies this idea.

He had the fifth-highest goal conversion percentage (23.53 percent) among the 65 Premier League forwards who played over 1000 minutes, and he was in the top ten in terms of shot attempts at least hitting the target.

Finally, the summary comes to a close.