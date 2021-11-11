To define his place with the Lakers, Westbrook must follow Carmelo’s lead, according to a basketball veteran.

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has been chastised for his inability to blend in with his teammates.

The 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player has flashed brilliance in multiple games, and the only way for him to be consistent is to acclimate to his new role.

Carmelo Anthony is one player Westbrook might want to keep an eye on.

Anthony, like Westbrook, was questioned about how he would get along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Both All-Stars are known for being ball hogs. The 10-time All-Star, on the other hand, was able to adjust to his new role, as American player Akeem Scott pointed out on the Sports For All PH podcast, presented by Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung.

“Russ [Westbrook] has to learn to stay motionless and wait for the ball as part of his game modification. Carmelo [Anthony] has picked up on it already. “He sits in the corner and waits for his three-point shot,” said the 38-year-old guard, who played for the ASEAN Basketball League’s Saigon Heat.

Westbrook, according to Scott, is going through a transition. The good news is that with each game, the nine-time All-Star has improved.

Furthermore, with James expected to be sidelined for four to eight weeks, he believes this is the greatest time for the 32-year-old guard to step up and unleash his former self.

“Westbrook is getting used to it now. The good news is that LeBron is resting for a few games, allowing Westbrook to be himself. But he’s gotten better with each game… In the playoffs, these [Lakers] players are going to be terrifying,” Scott said.

For the time being, fans will have to wait as Los Angeles suffers.

They’re split on whether Westbrook is a good fit for the purple-and-gold system, but the playoffs and their pursuit for the franchise’s 18th NBA title are what counts most.