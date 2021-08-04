To combat the Covid outbreak, China has imposed travel restrictions.

After reporting the greatest number of illnesses in months, China tightened abroad travel restrictions for its people on Wednesday as part of measures to manage growing coronavirus outbreaks.

People’s movements are becoming more restricted both within China (with localized transportation shutdown and stay-at-home orders in some locations) and beyond China’s boundaries.

China had previously boasted of its success in suffocating Covid-19, with strict border restrictions and early-stage lockdowns, but large testing operations have revealed Delta variant infections across the country.

With roughly 500 domestic cases documented since mid-July, the new outbreak threatens to ruin the country’s economic recovery and return to regular life.

Official numbers released on Wednesday revealed 71 new illnesses, the most since January but still a low caseload despite the outbreak spreading to dozens of cities.

The outbreak, which began when a virus passed from passengers on a flight from Moscow to airport cleaners in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, has exposed flaws in the country’s already stringent border controls.

In “non-essential and non-emergency” circumstances, China’s immigration ministry announced on Wednesday that it will suspend issuing standard passports and other documents required for exiting the country.

This does not imply a general prohibition on Chinese citizens traveling abroad.

Those who “have serious necessities for studying overseas, employment, and business,” according Chinese immigration official Liu Haitao, will still have their documents issued after verification.

Hundreds of ships’ foreign personnel have been barred from disembarking and changing shifts in Chinese ports.

At the same news conference, the central government ordered local governments to shut down public transportation and taxis in and out of outbreak-affected areas.

Wuhan, where the virus first appeared in 2019, revealed its first local illnesses in more than a year this week and announced Tuesday that it was “swiftly launching” testing of all 11 million citizens.

Long lines of citizens stood in the summer heat Tuesday at outdoor testing booths, fanning themselves with paper forms as employees in hazmat suits took throat samples.

Authorities barred access to a property where one of the patients lived in Beijing, where the local government announced three new viral cases on Wednesday, as residents climbed over fences to retrieve items from delivery vehicles.

Infected travelers infected the tourist attraction of Zhangjiajie in central Hunan province. Brief News from Washington Newsday.