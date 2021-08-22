To Book Cincy Final With Rublev, Zverev Turns The Tide On Tsitsipas.

On Saturday, Alexander Zverev came back from two sets down in the third set to overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) in the WTA and ATP Cincinnati Masters final.

The German, who temporarily left the court in the last set to vomit as he ramped up his comeback in front of a packed house, will face Andrey Rublev in the final on Sunday with a 4-0 record.

Daniil Medvedev, the world number two, was beaten 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 by the Russian fourth seed.

In four previous losses against Medvedev, the top seed in the famous hardcourt tournament that serves as a warm-up for the US Open, Rublev had never won more than a set.

Zverev, who had never won a match in the previous six Cincinnati editions, also made a breakthrough this week.

In the second set, the German reported he started having stomach problems, and in the third set, he was visited quickly by a doctor who gave him some medication.

Things started to fall into place for the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist almost immediately.

“I thought I had a chance once I grabbed the first break (in the third set) back. He didn’t serve bombs, and I was always there at rallies. I became more aggressive in my play.”

At the end of the first set, Zverev became enraged when Tsitsipas, as has become his custom, departed the court with his complete bag of equipment, probably to change clothes.

His absence was infuriatingly long, lasting eight minutes, while Zverev complained to the chair umpire, claiming Tsitsipas might use the time to obtain coaching through text.

After winning the second set, Tsitsipas attempted to take another break but was advised that he had used up his one break.

Despite the tension, when the match concluded, the two exchanged a cordial embrace at the net.

Zverev stated, “It’s a terrific rivalry.” “There’s a lot of emotion there, and there’s a lot of fire there.” But I think we both didn’t want to give each other anything, especially now, before the US Open.”

After nearly two and a quarter hours, Zverev advanced to his seventh Masters 1000 final with 42 wins, including 15 aces.

He had lost six of his previous eight bouts versus the Greek.

Zverev had already begun to consider Rublev.

“There are no easy opponents in a final at this level, and he played amazing today in defeating Daniil. He’s also one of my closest pals.”

