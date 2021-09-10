To beat Chelsea in the transfer race, PSG could offer $12 million to AC Milan’s star player, according to reports.

To beat Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) might reportedly offer him a deal for over $12 million including bonuses.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is willing to pay Kessie about $9 million per season, according to Calciomercato.it in Italy.

Kessie, who is also said to be a target for Liverpool FC, has just one year left on his present contract with AC Milan, and it has been alleged that he recently rejected a new agreement for roughly $8 million from the San Siro club, compared to his current salaries of $3 million.

While PSG are considering Kessie as a backup to their primary target Paul Pogba, who they now believe would prefer a move to Real Madrid next summer, Champions League holders Chelsea are eager to add depth to their squad for the coming season.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are two of the most talented players in the Blues’ current midfield. Both players were nominated for the 2020-21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award, which was won by the latter after Italy won the Euros 2020 trophy earlier this year. Furthermore, before the end of the year, both players will be 30 years old.

Chelsea is also said to be interested in signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni next summer. The Frenchman has impressed a number of other teams and players, including his fellow countryman Paul Pogba, who wants to join Manchester United at the end of the season.

PSG put on one of the better performances in the European transfer markets during the summer transfer season of 2021. This summer, they signed a number of famous names for free, including AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 22-year-old goalkeeper was Italy’s hero in the final of Euro 2020, as they overcame England. PSG also signed Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool FC, and Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona on free transfers.

The Ligue 1 champions now want to do the same thing with Donnarumma’s former AC Milan colleague Kessie in the summer of 2022.