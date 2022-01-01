To battle back in the title race, Liverpool must be honest with themselves about ‘fortunate’ Man City.

At 2.25 p.m. on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just Arsenal fans who were disappointed.

Those with sharp ears on Merseyside may have heard a collective groan from Liverpudlians disappointed by Arsenal’s poor decision-making, unpredictable refereeing, and Man City’s ruthlessness.

Rodri’s scuffed victory enraged Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea supporters alike, and for some, it marked the end of any title race in the second half of the season.

It’s possible that the Spaniard’s goal makes all the difference, but Liverpool won’t know that until much later in the season if they can keep their concentration.

The message has been to stay focused. Klopp, Jurgen