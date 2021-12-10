To avoid falling into the transfer market trap, Everton must learn from Marcel Brands’ exit.

The Marcel Brands experiment at Everton came to an end last Monday, following around three-and-a-half years.

After a career that began with such promise and expectation, the Dutchman left at a critical juncture for the club, when a board he was a part of was under fire.

Many people, though, felt terrible for him, and it’s easy to see why.

Brands’ difficulty was compounded by the fact that he had little, if any, input in the managers he worked with throughout his time at Goodison Park.

Farhad Moshiri had picked a highly regarded and well-liked director of football, but it appeared that he was still unsure how much power the job would wield on Merseyside.

With his situation being naturally challenging, and his own failures along the way yet to ponder, some supporters may have been unsurprised by his news of his departure last week.

Scrutiny over recruitment has rested disproportionately on his shoulders in recent years, for better or worse, and there are lessons that Everton must learn in the coming new era.

At the very least, it appears that Rafa Benitez will remain in charge of transfers for the foreseeable future at Chelsea, while a “strategic review” of the club’s structure is carried out.

When Brands first joined the club, he had a strategy that many people agreed with.

It was thought to be a good idea to sign performers who had not yet reached the age of 25. Even if these players were purchased for exorbitant sums, there would be some potential resale value.

Unfortunately, for a variety of reasons, it hasn’t quite worked out as planned in certain capacities, with injuries to players like Andre Gomes, for example, clearly playing a part.

By the time Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Everton, the club had moved away from this approach, which was continued by Benitez when he joined in the summer.

The plan’s foundation, on the other hand, is undeniably sound.

The Blues are now in a more difficult situation, with talent needed to be added to the squad on a more rapid basis. “The summary has come to an end.”