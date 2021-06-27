To avoid a repeat of Liverpool’s catastrophe, Jurgen Klopp has a £27 million transfer alternative.

Liverpool will not be the only team with doubts about their roster when the summer transfer window opens; it is unavoidable.

What are the aspects of the team that need to be strengthened? Should player A be sold if player B can be brought in to take his place? And where do all of these rumors originate? At this time of year, they’re all valid concerns.

Of course, the specific issues won’t be the same every time. The status and likely availability of Liverpool’s centre-backs next season is the club’s key issue in the summer of 2021, particularly for its fitness staff.

During the season, three established players at that position all sustained horrific injuries.

Ibrahima Konate has signed a contract, while Ben Davies, Nat Phillips, and Rhys Williams may or may not be in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for central defensive duty in 2021-22.

This summer, Neco Williams is also generating interest, and the Reds may be open to offers starting at £10 million.

In theory, it’s more than enough insurance for a position that requires two or three players, but with the transfer window still open for another two months, anything is conceivable.

There will undoubtedly be more stories linking centre-backs with moves to Merseyside’s red half, the most recent of which comes from Calciomercato and concerns Cristian Romero.

He is currently on loan from Juventus at Atalanta, and it has been suggested that the Reds’ recent Champions League opponents may use their option to buy Romero in order to move him on for a profit.

Liverpool is thought to be one of the clubs interested in signing the Argentine international, who is presently representing his country in the Copa America.

It’s unclear whether the Reds are actually interested in signing Romero, but there’s plenty of reason for them to be intrigued by the prospect of joining Klopp’s side.

It doesn’t even need an in-depth look at his record to be at least a little intrigued by his abilities. Lega Serie A (football’s governing body in Italy) named Romero the best defender in Serie A this season. The summary comes to a close.