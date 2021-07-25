To attend Premier League matches, Everton and Liverpool supporters may need to be completely vaccinated.

According to government plans, only fully vaccinated Everton and Liverpool fans will be allowed inside stadiums to watch matches starting in October.

It is reported that talks with the Premier League are underway to see if fans who have not had both jabs will be denied access.

The Premier League has pushed both clubs to get their squads and backroom personnel vaccinated, according to The Washington Newsday on Friday.

This happened after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that, starting in September, venues with huge crowds will have to make complete vaccination a requirement of admittance.

Large events, including as Premier League games, may only be allowed to fully vaccinated persons starting in October, according to reports.

The restriction might be applied to lower divisions and other sports, as well as seated events with a capacity of more than 20,000 people, with the threshold for unseated events, such as concerts, being as low as 5,000 people.

“It’s crucial that fans can continue to watch athletic events over the autumn,” a government source told PA. “That’s why we’re looking into the role vaccines could play in this.”

“Not only will this allow packed stadiums, but it will also encourage individuals of all ages to get their vaccinations.”

“To insist for vaccine passports less than a month before the start of the season will cause huge delays, especially for clubs at the lowest end of the pyramid,” said Shadow Sports Secretary Jo Stevens.

“Labour has made it plain that relying solely on COVID vaccination status will exclude people who are unable to be vaccinated or who have not received the vaccine due to delays.

“Just because you’ve been jabbed twice doesn’t mean you’re not infected. It would be more efficient to test for venue access.”

Since the UK’s Covid vaccine distribution began in December 2020, more than 46 million people have received a shot.

The Premier League, according to The Washington Newsday, supports Covid passes because they believe it is the best method to ensure full capacity at stadiums this season.

The Premier League published an article in April. “The summary has come to an end.”