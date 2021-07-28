Titmus wins the 200m, but Ledecky comes back for the first gold.

Katie Ledecky was dethroned as the 200m freestyle champion by an electrifying Ariarne Titmus on Wednesday, only for the brave American great to come back and win the first-ever women’s Olympic 1500m freestyle championship.

After shocking her arch-rival to win the 400m free on Monday, Titmus now has two Tokyo golds, both at the expense of Ledecky.

However, Caeleb Dressel’s chances of collecting a record-breaking seven gold medals in Tokyo were dashed when he opted out of the 4x200m relay team, which placed fourth behind victor Great Britain.

Last month, Titmus swam the second-fastest 200 meters in history (1:53.09), trailing only Federica Pellegrini’s super-suited world record of 1:52.98 from 2009.

She stormed through the field, finishing in a new Olympic record time of 1min 53.50sec, ahead of a lethargic Ledecky.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong won silver (1:53.92), while Penny Oleksiak of Canada finished third (1:54.70).

Titmus replied, “Bloody fatigued, that was a tough one.”

“To be honest, I didn’t think I’d be able to do it this morning, but it’s the Olympics, and there are a lot of other things going on. So now it’s just a matter of winning, and I’m extremely happy.”

She still has the 800m freestyle and the 4x200m relay to compete in at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in a grueling schedule.

Despite losing two titles, Ledecky was back in the water less than 75 minutes later for the grueling 1500m, one of three new swim events on the schedule this year.

The world record holder is a strong force in the event, and he didn’t disappoint, winning gold in 15:37.34.

Erica Sullivan (15:41.41) was second, and Sarah Kohler (15:42.91) of Germany placed third.

“I’m overjoyed to finish one-two in the inaugural women’s mile with Erica. You can’t ask for a better result than that; I’m overjoyed,” Ledecky said.

“It means a great deal to me. People may feel sorry for me because I don’t win everything and everything, but I want people to be more worried about other issues in the world, especially people who are actually suffering.”

With the 800m and possibly a relay still to come, Ledecky, who won four golds and a silver at the Rio Olympics, now has one gold and one silver in Tokyo.

When the US 4x200m relay team lined up for the final, Dressel was absent, and they were left out of the medals as Britain blitzed to victory.

Tom Dean led the way and brought the group. Brief News from Washington Newsday.