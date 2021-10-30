Tite explains why Richarlison of Everton was left out of the newest Brazil team.

Tite has stated why he has decided to leave Richarlison out of his team for the upcoming November matches.

The Everton striker has been left out of the Selecao’s 23-man squad for the upcoming matches against Colombia and Argentina.

Brazil will play Colombia in Sao Paulo on November 12 before facing Argentina four days later at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium.

After missing almost a month due to a knee injury, Richarlison scored as a substitute in Everton’s defeat to Watford.

And it appears that the knee injury sustained by Burnley’s James Tarkowski as a result of a contentious challenge is the cause for his exclusion.

“He’s one of a handful of important athletes,” Tite told Globo Esporte via Sport Witness. “At the time, you make a choice for those games.”

“They are instantaneous; there is no longer time to prepare, as there is in a Copa America.”

“He got a knee injury on 13/09/21, he was away from playing for 40 days,” Brazil physical coach Fabio Mahseredjian said of Richarlison’s absence.

“On 10/18, he returned to training with the group, but his minutes are still limited. This is also one of the reasons why we believe he needs a bit more playing time to improve his physical condition.” Rafa Benitez confirmed Richarlison’s availability for Monday’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

He stated, ” “He’s been improving, and we’ll see how much further he can go. He will not be at 100 percent fitness, but he is improving “”Much better.” Before continuing on the Brazilian, the Spaniard said: “He was one of the top scorers last year, according to the top scorers list. He have the capacity to outscore opponents and score goals. He was good for us at the start of the season, but he has the potential to be a significant miss.”