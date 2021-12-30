Titans, Bengals, Bills, Colts, and Patriots may all clinch playoff spots in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Only one AFC team has secured a postseason berth, but that is anticipated to change in Week 17. With two games remaining in the 2021 regular season, five teams have a chance to join the Kansas City Chiefs in the final playoff bracket.

The AFC West has already been won by Kansas City. The Tennessee Titans are in a position to win the AFC South. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals may clinch the AFC North championship on their own. The Buffalo Bills may not be able to clinch the AFC East in Week 17, but there are multiple scenarios in which they might still make the playoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots have a chance to clinch playoff positions on Sunday.

Scenarios for clinching the AFC playoffs in Week 17 are outlined below.

twitter.com/F6GDzUsEolA Tennessee wins the AFC South if the Titans win and the Colts lose. In Week 17, the Titans take on the Miami Dolphins. The Raiders of Las Vegas visit Indianapolis. In the most recent playoff standings, Miami has the final position, while Las Vegas is a tiebreaker away from earning the No. 7 seed.

Tennessee has a few options for clinching a postseason berth without winning the division in Week 17. At worst, the Titans will be guaranteed a wild-card position if the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens also lose.

Cincinnati is also one win away from earning the division championship. Given the Bengals’ underdog status versus the Chiefs, doing so won’t be simple. If Kansas City beats Cincinnati and Tennessee loses to Miami, the Chiefs clinch the AFC’s top spot.

In the improbable event that Baltimore loses and Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns ends in a tie, the Bengals can win the AFC North. In Week 17, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo is the only AFC team in first position that has yet to earn a division title in Week 17. The Bills and Patriots share the same record, and the final tiebreaker will be decided in Week 18.

If the Bills beat the Atlanta Falcons and the Ravens lose to the Rams, they will secure a postseason berth. A win for Buffalo, as well as losses for the Chargers and Raiders.