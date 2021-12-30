Timo Werner, Reece James, and every other Chelsea injury have been ruled out for the match against Liverpool.

Chelsea’s injury fears have grown following their Premier League 1-1 draw against Brighton on Wednesday night.

Manager Thomas Tuchel already had a few players unavailable, but in their most recent match, both Reece James and Andreas Christensen were forced off due to injuries.

With Liverpool visiting Stamford Bridge for a critical title fight on Sunday, The Washington Newsday has looked at the opponents’ injury list and who is anticipated to miss Jurgen Klopp’s side’s visit.

One of Chelsea’s top performances this season was pulled off midway through the first half of the Brighton match due to injury, dealing the London club yet another setback.

“Reece James has a hamstring problem,” Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho stated following the 2-2 draw with Graham Potter’s side.

“Reece James’ injury was a significant setback.”

At halftime, defender Christensen was forced to make place for Trevor Chalobah, who had picked up an injury against Brighton.

Christensen has a back problem, according to Tuchel. We knew it would be a difficult encounter ahead of time; I haven’t seen many teams play well against them.

“We don’t know what we can expect from players following injuries, and I have no idea what Covid is capable of.”

Timo Werner hasn’t played for Chelsea since December 11, when they beat Leeds United 3-2.

Covid kept the 25-year-old out of their 1-1 draw with Everton a few days later, but he has yet to return to first-team training.

Tuchel delivered a troubling update after the Brighton game, as he has now missed five games for Chelsea this month.

“It’s not good, and it’s not in training. As a result of Covid, “he stated

With the Liverpool match just a few days away, it is improbable that the Germany international will play.

Ben Chilwell, a defender, had a knee injury last month and will miss the rest of the season.

This season, the left defender had been another vital player for Chelsea, and his absence has been felt keenly.

Tuchel said after the Brighton game, “We don’t have any totally fit full-backs right now.”

Thiago Silva was brought on as a second-half substitute in their Boxing Day win over Aston Villa last weekend. “The summary has come to an end.”