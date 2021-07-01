Timeline of Tottenham’s hunt for a new manager following Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment.

Tottenham’s 72-day hunt for a new manager is finished as they hired Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Wolves manager, on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

The recruitment process was comical, with the club going through candidate after candidate until settling on a man who could commit for six weeks.

The Pennsylvania news agency looks back on the past 72 days.

April 19 — Spurs fire Jose Mourinho after a dismal run of form, only 12 hours after announcing their intention to join the doomed European Super League. Six days later, the Portuguese were set to lead the squad out in the Carabao Cup final.

April 20 – The Spurs hire Ryan Mason, 29, as an interim coach until the end of the season. The former player, who was forced to retire in 2017, was demoted from an academy post to answering questions about the ESL during a press conference.

April 27 — RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann, humorously dubbed ‘Baby Mourinho,’ was the club’s favored candidate for the job, but he is announced as Hansi Flick’s replacement at Bayern Munich before an approach can be made.

Tottenham began preliminary conversations with Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag on April 30 but cooled their interest once he indicated he would sign a new deal, which he dutifully did.

May 19 – Chairman Daniel Levy announces that the club is searching for a manager who fits the club’s “DNA,” which includes a preference for offensive football and a commitment to developing young players.

May 23 – Following his side’s 4-2 defeat to Spurs on the final day of the Premier League season, Brendan Rodgers, who was also admired by the leadership, openly states his decision to continue at Leicester, ending Mason’s short stint.

Nuno announces his retirement from Wolves after four brilliant seasons on May 24.

May 27 – Tottenham decide to make a move for Mauricio Pochettino, their former manager, and begin preliminary conversations with him. His team, though, Paris St. Germain, had no such plans. (This is a brief piece.)