Time, Where to Watch on TV, and How to Stream the Gold Medal Basketball Game at the Tokyo Olympics: USA vs. France

Team USA and France meet again on Saturday, less than two weeks after their first meeting in Group A, with an Olympic gold medal on the line this time.

Team USA would become the first team to win gold at four consecutive Olympic Games since winning seven in a row from the 1936 Berlin Olympics, when basketball made its Olympic debut, to the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Team USA may be the overwhelming favorite heading into the gold medal game, but reclaiming the gold it earned in Rio five years ago may not be as simple as bookmakers predict.

On July 25, France rallied late in the game to overcome Team USA 83-76, ending the defending champions’ 25-game Olympic winning streak, which extended back to the 2004 Athens Games.

Instead of derailing Gregg Popovich’s team’s bid for gold, the loss to France served as a timely wake-up call, as they went on to defeat Iran and the Czech Republic in their remaining group games before defeating Spain 95-81 in the quarterfinals and defeating Australia 97-78 in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Americans were down by as many as 15 points in the first half after a stuttering offense—Team USA missed its first ten shots from beyond the arc—before Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday led a comeback. Holiday contributed 11 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds to Durant’s 23 points and nine rebounds.

When we were down 15 [points], there were a lot of people on this team who had straight faces and were ready to play, strong faces, as Pop [Gregg Popovich] put it,” Durant told NBC.

“They [Australia] came out and whacked us with a nice haymaker, but we were able to claw our way back and reclaim the lead.”

Team USA, according to the Brooklyn Nets player, is well aware of the problems France could bring in the final.

“When you’re a good team and you’re facing a team that thinks it’ll be difficult to beat us, they’ll come out and play their best brand of basketball,” he continued.

