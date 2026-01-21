Timberwolves Look to End Skid Against Shorthanded Jazz in High-Scoring Affair

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to snap a two-game losing streak as they face the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on January 20, 2026. The Timberwolves, currently with a 27-16 record, have been struggling despite their position in the Western Conference. Their recent losses to the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have raised concerns about their consistency. However, a bright spot has been the return of Anthony Edwards, who scored a career-high 55 points in the loss to the Spurs, nearly pulling off a dramatic comeback.

Despite Edwards’ historic performance, the Timberwolves could not close the gap against the Spurs, losing by just three points. Now, with the Jazz also battling injuries and a depleted roster, the Timberwolves will be hoping to regain their footing. Edwards’ performance has been vital for Minnesota, but lingering foot issues have led to questions about his minutes. His return to full form could be the key to the Timberwolves’ success against a Jazz team that has struggled all season.

Utah’s Injury Woes Pose Major Challenge

The Jazz come into this game at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 14-29 record. Utah has been reeling from a string of injuries, including the absence of Lauri Markkanen, who has missed the last five games due to illness, and Brice Sensabaugh, sidelined for the second consecutive game. The injuries have taken a toll on Utah’s offensive firepower, leaving Keyonte George and Jusuf Nurkić to shoulder much of the burden. George, who has been impressive this season with 30-point games, led the Jazz in their latest loss to the Spurs, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a 123-110 defeat.

Utah has also had to navigate the absence of several key players, including Kevin Love (rest) and Georges Niang (foot), which has stretched their already thin roster even further. The Jazz’s lineup for this game features George, Nurkić, and Svi Mykhailiuk as key contributors, but with their bench significantly depleted, it will be a tough challenge against Minnesota’s more stable roster.

Despite their struggles, Utah remains determined to turn their season around with a win at home. They have a daunting task ahead, but with their young core, they hope to overcome the odds. The Timberwolves have dominated the matchup so far this season, winning both previous encounters and nine of the last ten. The Jazz, however, will aim to leverage their home court and the motivation of an underdog fight to spring an upset.

Oddsmakers have favored Minnesota heavily in this contest, with a point spread of -12.5 and a money line of -550. With the over/under set at a high 244.5 points, both teams are expected to deliver an exciting and high-scoring game. Minnesota’s offense, which averages 120 points per game, will look to exploit Utah’s weak defense, while the Jazz will need George and Nurkić to keep the game competitive despite missing several key players.

The game, set for 9:00 PM Eastern, will be available for fans across the country, with options for streaming through NBA League Pass and Fubo. As tip-off nears, all eyes will be on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves to see if they can bounce back and deliver a much-needed win on the road against a struggling Jazz team.