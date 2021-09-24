Timberwolves All-Star Isn’t Asking For A Trade Just Yet, According To NBA Rumors

Despite the turbulence that has engulfed the Minnesota Timberwolves in recent days, All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has stated that he is not seeking a trade.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio to discuss the Timberwolves’ newest developments, or lack thereof.

“In his six years here, Karl-Anthony Towns has seen a lot of drama. Jimmy Butler’s predicament. He’s had a number of presidents of basketball operations over the years. He’s had quite a few head coaches,” he explained. “There’s been so much upheaval and turbulence around him. You’ve seen celebrities ask out in other locations, and you’re thinking to yourself, “Do you really need to go that far?” Is that really required?’

“I don’t think many people would disagree if he fired that gunshot. He continued, “It’s been a disaster here.”

“At this point, there’s no evidence that he’s ready to take that path. I know the team has been in direct contact with him and his representatives for the past 24 hours in order to make a genuine effort… They’ve reached out to each player in an attempt to communicate a new message, get everyone on board, and find out what they’re thinking and doing.”

This comes as a shock to outside onlookers, as many expected Towns to be on the verge of leaving Minnesota by now.

Towns expressed astonishment and dismay after Timberwolves team president Gersson Rosas was abruptly fired through Twitter.

It appeared that their star player was unaware of what was about to occur.

When it comes to who gets to know the ins and outs of the organization, franchises have different protocols, but it would have been assumed that the franchise player would be aware of what is going on in the front office.

The Timberwolves have been searching for a feeling of continuity over the last few years, and to their credit, they have found it.

This season, Towns and D’Angelo Russell will lead the push, with Anthony Edwards, last year’s Rookie of the Year contender, poised to play a bigger role.