Tim Tebow’s release by the Jaguars has elicited mixed reactions on Twitter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Tim Tebow on Tuesday, ending his quest for a return in the NFL.

After establishing himself as a quarterback in college and the NFL, the former quarterback was seeking to switch to tight end for the Jaguars. Tebow has also spent time with the New York Mets’ minor league organization in recent years.

Tebow had been out of the NFL since the Philadelphia Eagles released him during the preseason in 2015. He made his NFL debut in 2010, when the Denver Broncos selected him in the first round of the NFL draft.

The internet reacted quickly, with some congratulating Tebow for trying to keep his NFL dream alive, while others mocked him.

Tebow himself announced his release on social media. “Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the possibilities and setbacks,” he wrote on Twitter. I’ve never wanted to make decisions because I was afraid of failing, and I’m happy for the opportunity to pursue a dream…”

August 17, 2021 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow)

In a separate tweet, he expressed gratitude to those who made the chance possible. A Bible quote was also given by the fervent Christian. “Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has helped me along this journey,” he wrote. And we know that God orchestrates everything for our good. “Rom. 8:28.”

Others chimed in with well-wishes for Tebow.

“Congratulations to Tim Tebow for re-entering the game. “There’s no shame in that,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Jim Nagy wrote.

Tim Tebow deserves credit for re-entering the game. There is no shame in that.

— August 17, 2021, Jim Nagy (@JimNagy SB)

“The #Jaguars and coach Urban Meyer took a chance, an experiment,” NFL.com pundit Ian Rapaport tweeted. It didn’t work out, but it was an intriguing no-risk experiment. Tim Tebow is now free.”

