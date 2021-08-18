Tim Tebow’s Net Worth: Find Out How Little He Made In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a one-year contract worth $920,000 with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May. Despite the fact that he has been in the league since 2010, the NFL player has made very little money from his contracts.

Tebow has only made less than $10 million in total salary in the NFL over the course of his ten-year career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $5 million, which is far less than that of many other renowned quarterbacks in the league.

The Denver Broncos were Tebow’s first team, and he signed a five-year, $11.25 million contract with them. According to Bleacher Report, the quarterback did not complete his contract because he was dealt to the New York Jets in 2012. The next year, he was released by the organization and signed a two-year, $1.385 million contract with the New England Patriots.

In August 2013, the quarterback’s poor luck continued as he was fired by his squad for the second time. He spent the next two years away from the NFL before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2015, who signed him to a one-year, $660,000 deal. According to Spotrac, he was only detained for less than five months before being freed in September of the same year.

His recent contract with the Jaguars put an end to his six-year absence from the NFL and would have provided him with a competitive wage in the years ahead. However, Tebow’s attempt to return to the Jaguars as a tight end was stopped short as the organization revealed their decision to part ways with him, according to ESPN.

“I’m grateful for the highs and lows, for the possibilities and failures. The 34-year-old athlete stated on Twitter, “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure, and I’m glad for the chance to have chased a goal.” “All things work together for good,” he added. In a separate tweet, he said, “Romans 8:28.”

The Jaguars’ head coach, Urban Meyer, cited Tebow’s lack of blocking experience as the cause for his release. While players adored his company, he admitted that his NFL career was a struggle.