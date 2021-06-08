Tim Southee and Rory Burns are the talk of the town, while Ollie Robinson continues to impress.

After Tim Southee flipped the momentum in New Zealand’s favor on the last day of the first Test at Lord’s, Rory Burns battled to a courageous century on his England recall.

Burns, who was axed midway through England’s winter tour of India after five single-figure scores in eight international innings, produced a tenacious 132 out of England’s total of 275.

The hosts had swung from 111 for two to 140 for six overnight, with Joe Root falling to the first ball of the day before Southee snared Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, and James Bracey, but Burns showed admirable resolve, batting at a glacial pace for most of the day before accelerating after reaching three figures, putting on 52 for the last wicket with James Anderson.

Burns was the last man out after nicking off to Southee, who finished with six for 43 in 25.1 overs to help the Black Caps to a 103-run first-innings lead, which they increased to 165 after closing on 62 for two.

Ollie Robinson, who has had a tumultuous week since making his England debut, bowled Devon Conway before catching Kane Williamson in front. While a draw is currently the most likely conclusion, the hosts may be forced to bat to salvage the Test on the final day — even if all four outcomes are still possible.

Robinson’s character impresses Vaughan.

Robinson isn’t about to forget his debut anytime soon. After racist and sexist tweets from 2012 and 2013, when he was in his late teens, were found and released online on the day he made his Test debut on Wednesday, the 27-year-old delivered an unreserved apology. For his social media posts, he will be investigated as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s disciplinary process, and he might face a fine or even a ban. On the fourth evening, he followed up his four for 75 with a spirited 42 with the bat before dismissing Devon Conway and Kane Williamson. He might still have a say in the matter. (This is a brief piece.)