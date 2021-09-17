Tim Cahill, an Everton icon, discusses ‘new challenges’ and what more football can achieve.

Tim Cahill has spoken up about the new problems he’ll face after football, as well as what the sport should do more to assist players before they leave.

Between 2004 and 2012, the midfielder had a tremendous career at Goodison Park, becoming an Everton hero throughout that period.

Before departing the club, the former Australian international scored 68 goals in 278 games across all competitions, playing in the United States, China, Australia, and India before announcing his retirement in 2019.

Cahill has been studying for his coaching badges since ending his playing career, which included a brief stint at Finch Farm, and is now a Legacy Ambassador for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

And he believes that education has been important throughout his life, and that it will continue to be so even after his playing days are over.

“I dropped out of school at 16 to pursue my dream of becoming a professional footballer,” Cahill stated.

“Throughout my profession, I read books to help educate myself, but I never realized how important education was until the latter stages of my career, when I began to educate myself on topics such as business, which really aided me when I began to create my own businesses or invest in others.

“At the age of 39, I was fortunate enough to be admitted into Harvard Business School in Boston, where I studied the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports with experts from all around the world, which was a fantastic learning experience for me.

“Even today, at 41, I’m constantly pushing myself on every level when it comes to education, such as by finishing my coaching badges and enrolling in the Josoor Institute’s Sports Management Diploma.

“Despite having spent my whole life immersed in football, I didn’t completely comprehend the entire ecosystem and the level of detail that goes into running a large sports team or institution.

“I’m still learning a lot every day, which I believe is necessary at every stage of life, but professionally, it’s an exciting time for me. These new challenges I’m confronting in my post-playing career are proving to be a lot of fun.”

