Tim Anderson’s Magical Walk-Off Homer from the Field of Dreams Game has been seen over one million times.

After being shared on social media, video of Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson’s two-run homer to win the Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees has been viewed over 1.7 million times.

The Chicago White Sox won the Major League Baseball (MLB) game, which was held in Iowa near the filming location of the renowned Kevin Costner-starring 1989 film Field of Dreams, 9-8, after Anderson hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth innings.

As he made his way around the bases, Anderson fired the ball into the cornfield behind the stadium, celebrating his team’s victory with the fans who had journeyed to Iowa for the first-ever MLB game in the state.

Anderson began walking around the bases as soon as the ball left his bat before jumping and jogging the rest of the way as he celebrated with his teammates and fireworks were let off outside the stadium.

The shortstop was plainly beaming and gazing up towards the sky as he celebrated the victory, and the stadium erupted in applause after watching the game’s thrilling conclusion.

“It’s finished. I knew it was finished as soon as I made touch. After the game, Anderson commented, “I knew it was out.” “These are the kinds of moments you want to be a part of. This is the moment to show up for important games like this.”

Anderson’s two-run homer has now been viewed over 1.7 million times on social media after being posted by numerous different individuals, and he has been praised for his game-winning performance.

“TIM ANDERSON IS THAT DUDE,” commented Barstool Sports on Twitter, while the official Chicago White Sox profile added, “WHAT A DREAM. “Tim Anderson walks it off!” exclaims the narrator.

WHAT A DREAM COME TRUE. Tim Anderson gets up and goes away! pic.twitter.com/0GDXW91uKg

— August 13, 2021, Chicago White Sox (@whitesox)

“A FIELD OF DREAMS IT WAS!” said the Fox Sports MLB account on Twitter. FOR THE @whitesox, TIM ANDERSON WINS!!!” “Tim Anderson,” wrote TJ Eckert, Sports Director at KTUL News in Iowa. Walk-off. That corn has freakin’ magic in it. What a night it was. #FieldOfDreamsGame.”