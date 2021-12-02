Tiger Woods’ Swing Video Shows Him Working On A Comeback To The PGA Tour

After a horrific car accident, Tiger Woods’ career will never be the same, but the 15-time major winner isn’t giving up hope of returning to professional golf. Woods is making progress toward a return to the PGA Tour, and there’s some good video to back it up.

The PGA Tour posted footage of Woods’ swing on social media on Wednesday night. The 23-second film gives fans more reason to believe that the greatest golfer of his time will compete in a major tournament at some point.

Everything is in full swing. Woods. pic.twitter.com/oTAoL7eeCa Woods has admitted that the February collision, which landed him in the hospital for several weeks and could have lost him his leg, has permanently altered his career trajectory. The 45-year-old doesn’t plan to play full-time on the circuit, but he still wants to compete in tournaments.

“I believe that playing the tour one day—never full-time, ever again—but picking and choosing, as Mr. [Ben] Hogan did, is a realistic option. “You pick and select a few events a year and play around them,” Woods told Henni Koyack of Golf Digest. “You prepare yourself for that by practicing around it.” That’s probably how I’ll have to play it from now on. It’s a sad truth, but it’s also my reality. And I’m aware of it, and I’m willing to accept it.” Woods uploaded a video of himself hitting a golf ball two weeks ago, before speaking with the media extensively about his future. The clip was about three seconds long and was captioned “making progress.”

Woods’ return has yet to be determined. His final PGA Tour tournament was the 2020 Masters, which was postponed due to the epidemic to mid-November. Following his amazing 2019 Masters triumph, Woods finished 38th.

Some have speculated that Woods and his son Charlie would compete in the PNC Championship from December 16 to 19. Last year, the duo competed in the competition.

“I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest this time around, and that’s OK,” Woods told reporters on Monday. “I’m still able to engage in golf.” I can still click off an event here and there if my leg gets better. But as far as re-climbing the mountain and reaching the summit, I don’t believe it is a realistic expectation of mine.”