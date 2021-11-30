Tiger Woods says he won’t be able to play full-time golf again for at least 9 months after his car accident.

In a recent interview with Golf Digest, Tiger Woods stated that while he hopes to compete again in the future, he does not intend to play golf full-time.

Woods’ Zoom interview, which aired on Monday, was the first time he spoke openly about his profession since a vehicle accident in February that placed him in the hospital.

Many golf fans wondered if the 82-time PGA Tour winner would ever be able to walk around a golf course again after seeing photos of the crumpled SUV that circulated following the crash in Los Angeles. Woods’ vehicle was estimated to have been moving above 80 miles per hour at the time of the disaster, according to authorities in the weeks following the tragedy.

As a result, the golf legend’s right leg underwent surgery.

Woods posted a photo on Instagram near the end of April showing him standing on a golf course with the use of crutches as he began what he described as a “far more challenging” recovery than he’d ever had previously during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I believe that playing the tour one day—never full-time, ever again—but picking and choosing, as Mr. [Ben] Hogan did, is a realistic option. You pick a few events a year and play around with them “According to Golf Digest, Woods said. “It’s a sad reality, but it’s also my reality. And I’m aware of it, and I’m willing to accept it.” Woods had a news conference the day after the 37-minute interview was posted, one day before the Hero World Challenge, which he is hosting in the Bahamas. The 45-year-old told reporters that he doesn’t “see my leg ever being what it used to be,” and that growing older has impacted the practice routine and recovery time required for competition.

Woods described his recovery as “a lot of hard work,” but said that he had recovered from operations before and “knows the recipe.”

He added at the press conference, “I’ve come off surgeries and long layoffs before, and I’ve won or come close to winning before.”

Woods invoked golf hero Ben Hogan again when he said he could try to “ramp up for a couple competitions a year.” This is a condensed version of the information.