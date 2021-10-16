Tiger Woods’ Kids Are Assisting Him In His Recovery After Crash

Tiger Woods’ devotion on his children has been a vital role in his recovery after a tragic car accident in February severely crippled his right leg.

For the past eight months, golf has been without Woods. The 15-time major winner is still healing at his Florida home and hasn’t said when he’ll be back.

However, there is reason to be optimistic, as Woods is making good progress in his rehabilitation, with his family serving as his greatest source of inspiration, according to People, citing an unnamed source.

Woods “lives for” his son Charlie, 12, and daughter Sam, 14, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, according to the source.

The insider continued, “Being a father has helped him [Woods] stay focused on his recuperation.” “It’s been physically and mentally challenging for him at times. He was in excruciating pain as a result of his leg injuries. He is a fighter who is adamant about getting better.” Woods has been working hard in physical therapy and has had “an unbelievable comeback,” according to the source. Woods’ discomfort from his injuries is now “quite tolerable,” according to a source who spoke to People in an earlier piece. According to the insider, the 45-year-old has a rough idea of when he’ll return to the PGA Tour, but he won’t reveal it just yet.

“He knows when he wants to come back, and he’ll make it happen,” the person claimed. “He claims that even if he isn’t 100 percent, he understands the importance of getting back out there and competing. That is his ambition.” While Woods’ family has been instrumental in his recuperation, his old chum and fellow golf icon Jack Nicklaus has already stated that the 82-time PGA Tour champion has shown that injuries haven’t stopped him in the past.

In August, the 81-year-old declared, “I know Tiger.” “What does what he did at Torrey Pines [winning the 2008 US Open on a fractured leg]tell you?” He’ll still be able to smack it around, and he’ll be fine if he can putt.” “I don’t know if he [Woods] can get back to his prior level,” he added, “but I expect him to play again.”

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in his Feb. 23 accident in Southern California, which necessitated emergency surgery. In addition, he suffered minor injuries to his ankle and foot.

