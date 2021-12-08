Tiger Woods is making a comeback to golf with his son in a weekend event that is nearly sold out.

Tiger Woods said Wednesday that he will return to professional golf next week to compete in the PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son, Charlie.

Because organizers limit ticket sales to keep the event more personal, the tournament, formerly known as Father-Son Challenge for its pairing of family members, is already close to selling out.

The golfer’s return to play comes ten months after a horrific vehicle accident left him with a critically wounded right leg. Doctors had to use a rod in the tibia and a combination of screws and pins in the ankle and foot to stabilize his injuries after he shattered his tibia and fibula bones in various places.

“Although it’s been a long and difficult year, I’m extremely excited to finish it off with my son Charlie competing in the PNC Championship,” Woods wrote on Wednesday. “I’m playing as a father, and I’m ecstatic and proud.” Last year, Woods and his son competed in the unofficial tournament and finished in a tie for eighth place. As he considered whether or not to participate in this year’s competition, which will be held December 18-19 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando, he was offered a slot.

“We’ve been working with Tiger and his staff for a while now, and we’re thrilled that he’s decided to return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship,” IMG’s Alastair Johnston said.

On February 23, police said Woods was going to a Los Angeles course for a television shoot when he was caught speeding along a curvy coastal residential road at roughly 85 mph. The SUV slammed into a median and slid down a hill.

Last week, Woods stated that amputation was a possibility. He refused to go into detail about the accident, adding simply that “you can read about all of it in the police report.” For the first time in the tournament’s 24 years, Nelly Korda, the current No. 1 player, will be competing with her father, Petr, a former Australian Open tennis champion.

Lee Trevino is back in the tournament, having never missed it since it began in 1995. With his father, Mike, a long-time PGA pro, Justin Thomas returns as the defending champion.

