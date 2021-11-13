Tiger Woods’ ‘Frequent Visitor’ Shares Incredible News About His Recoveries.

A PGA Tour star who has been visiting Tiger Woods on a regular basis has provided an update on the golf legend.

Former world number one Justin Thomas, with whom Woods has developed a strong friendship over the years, has been a frequent visitor to the 15-time major champion’s Jupiter, Florida, home while he heals from the injuries he incurred in a vehicle accident in February.

During his appearance on the “No Laying Up” podcast, Thomas stated that Woods has been “doing okay,” despite the fact that every day seems to be the “same same thing” for the 45-year-old. He also mentioned that Woods’ golf vacation has allowed him to spend more time with and bond with his children, 14-year-old Sam and 12-year-old Charlie.

“When I’m home,” Thomas added, “I probably go over and see [Woods] two or three times a week.” “I go over there more to let our dogs run around and play – it exhausts our puppy.” He’s doing fine, though. All things considered, I believe he is… It’s Groundhog Day, after all, and every day is the same for him.” “But at the very least he’s able to — images of him at [his son’s]tournaments, [his daughter’s]soccer matches here and there,” he continued. “He’s able to be a parent again in certain ways, which is the most important thing.” When it comes to Woods’ demeanor and how he’s dealing with his present position, Thomas revealed that the 82-time PGA Tour champion hasn’t changed much.

“He’s still his snarky a—— self, so nothing has changed there,” he added with a laugh. “I’m delighted to see that he’s still cheery as usual.”

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in his Feb. 23 accident in Southern California, which necessitated emergency surgery. In addition, he suffered minor injuries to his ankle and foot.

While Woods has faced a lot of suffering throughout his career, the injuries he incurred after his automobile accident were “more agonizing than anything I have ever experienced,” he has stated. While in recovery, he was reunited with his family, which was a blessing.

Prior to Thomas’ recent update, it was reported that Woods’ children had played a key role in his recovery. Furthermore, he understands how critical it is for him to return and compete.

Last month, an insider told People, "Being a dad has helped him [Woods] stay focused on his recovery."