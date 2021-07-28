Tiger Woods corrects NBA star Dwyane Wade after he refers to him as the “GOAT”: ‘I’m not quite there yet’

Despite his achievements in golf, Tiger Woods does not consider himself the “best of all time.”

This was revealed by the 82-time PGA Tour champion in Tuesday’s episode of Golf Digest’s “A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons,” a four-part miniseries shot in February, the day before Woods’ accident in Rancho Palos Verdes.

During the show, his guest, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, asked the 45-year-old golfer if he was bothered by the moniker “GOAT.”

People paraphrased Woods as adding, “I’m not the GOAT.”

“All right, there we go. Let’s get started,” Wade said. “Some will exclaim, ‘The GOAT!’ ‘The All-Time Greatest!’ And you’ll reply, ‘Well, I’m not because of…,’ because you’ve got your reasons.”

Woods, on the other hand, brushed down the comment, maintaining that he’s “not there yet.”

Wade persisted, asking, “What will motivate you to be there?” When are you going to finish?”

Woods said, “I’m not done.”

When Wade inquired if Woods would only consider himself the GOAT if he was “done,” the golfer replied, “I’m not done.”

“So you can’t be The GOAT when you’re still playing?” inquired the former Miami Heat player.

For the third time, the 41-time European Tour winner stated, “I’m not done.”

Wade informed cameras ahead of his golf lesson that he was “eager to get an opportunity to be around” Woods, labeling him the “GOAT” there, earlier in the episode.

“You know, Tiger made it cool, so that’s why I picked up a golf club,” the NBA alum remarked. “As a result, I’d like to learn from the Greatest of All Time.”

Aside from Wade, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Spade appeared in Woods’ miniseries.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour veteran Jason Gore lauded Woods for rising to the top of the sport on his own merits. Gore saw Woods’ brilliance and recalled how, at the age of 12, he was already “better” than the other players on the field.

In an interview with Golf.com last week, Gore said, “[Tiger] was 12 years old and he was really, really excellent.” “You never realized how good he was going to be because you always assumed he’d burn out. At the time, there were a lot of other players who were pushed by their parents. However, you’d never guess he was self-driven. He was simply superior. He’s just better now.”

"You knew that if you competed with him, you could maybe just beat him," he said.