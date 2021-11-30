Tiger Woods claims he had a golf club in his bed while recovering from a car accident.

Tiger Woods, the legendary golfer, spoke about his future in his first interview since a terrible automobile accident in Los Angeles in February.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Woods discussed the immediate aftermath of the accident, as well as the protracted recuperation process that he is still undergoing.

Despite his injuries, Woods expressed his desire to return to the game. In his hospital bed, one of the first things he did was request a golf club to play with.

Even though he was “doing terrific,” the golfer told the magazine that he still had a long way to go to go back to his previous level.

On February 23, Woods was speeding around a hairpin corner in his Genesis SUV when he lost control. Woods broke his right tibia and fibula, as well as lesser breaks and complicated fractures in his left leg, as a result of the rollover crash.

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reportedly worried they would have to amputate his right leg at one point. However, this was not the case, and Woods was eventually released from the hospital and placed in rehab.

Woods acknowledged that his recovery would be difficult and that he hoped to begin by playing single-tour events, though he conceded that he would likely never play golf full-time again.

“I think playing the tour one day is realistic—never full-time, ever again—but pick and choose,” Woods told Golf Digest. “You prepare yourself for that by practicing around it.” That’s probably how I’ll have to play it from now on. It’s a sad truth, but it’s also my reality. And I’m aware of it, and I’m willing to accept it.” Woods’ rehabilitation included a three-month stay in a hospital bed at home. This evolved to the use of a wheelchair and ultimately crutches.

“Because I’d been locked in a house, incorporating that portion into my day-to-day life was quite satisfying.” Granted, I’ve bought myself a great place, but I haven’t been able to do the one thing I want to do: go outside and simply be outside,” Woods told Golf Digest. “Sometimes all I do is crutch and lie down on the grass for an hour.” This is a condensed version of the information.