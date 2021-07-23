Tiger Woods, at the age of 12, “was just better” than the rest, according to the PGA Tour winner.

Tiger Woods was meant for greatness, according to a PGA Tour veteran.

Jason Gore was one of the few golfers who saw Woods make his own way through the sport. As children, Gore and Woods crossed paths on a few occasions as they aspired to rise through the ranks.

Gore recalled how the 15-time majors champion hit him at the time, saying that Woods didn’t need to be “pushed” by his parents at the age of 12, and that his character already hinted that he was “simply better” than the rest of them.

In a recent interview with Golf.com, Gore remarked, “[Tiger] was 12 years old and he was really, really good.” “You never realized how good he was going to be because you always assumed he’d burn out. At the time, there were a lot of other players who were pushed by their parents. However, you’d never guess he was self-driven. He was simply superior. He’s just better now.”

“You just kind of recognized it,” the all-time wins leader on the Korn Ferry Tour continued. “You knew that if you competed with him and managed to beat him on a hole, you’d have something. He was fantastic.”

Earl Woods Sr., Tiger’s late father, introduced him to golf at a young age. Earl used to let a months-old Tiger sit in a high chair in the garage and watch him hit a few golf balls into a net, according to the Chicago Tribune.

What’s more intriguing is that Gore looks to be correct in his assessment of the now 82-year-old PGA Tour winner.

According to Earl, he used to encourage Tiger to keep winning, but it was mostly his son’s “passion to compete” that drove him.

Earl remarked in his book “Training A Tiger,” as quoted by Golf Digest in 2008, “I was lucky.” “Tiger jumped right into the game. He, like me, fell in love with it right away. And I never failed to leave him wanting more.”

“In competitive athletics, the saddest thing is to witness an athlete competing because he or she is compelled to compete, not because they want to compete,” he said.

Earl was a key figure in Tiger’s meteoric rise to fame. He died in 2006, after an eight-year battle with cancer and other ailments.

Tiger didn't lost his mojo even though he was in sorrow. Instead, he seemed to be able to turn his woes into something great, and he continued.