Tickets Now Available for Arsenal’s WSL Match Against West Ham

Arsenal Women’s upcoming Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) match against West Ham United is now officially on sale. The fixture, which will take place on Saturday, March 21, kicks off at 12:30 PM at Emirates Stadium, marking the first time the London derby will be held in N5.

This clash between the two sides promises to be a thrilling encounter as West Ham visits the Emirates for what is sure to be a highly anticipated battle. Fans can secure their tickets now through the official Arsenal FC platform.

Exclusive Hospitality Options Available

For those looking to elevate their matchday experience, Arsenal is offering a range of hospitality packages. These packages include top-tier dining options, access to exclusive lounges, and private boxes, ensuring fans enjoy the game in style and comfort.

As always, please note that fixture dates and kick-off times are subject to change. Fans are encouraged to stay updated with any adjustments closer to the date of the match.