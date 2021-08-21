Tickets for the 2021 U.S. Open are on sale now, with information on how to watch the tennis grand slam in person.

Fans will be able to see the U.S. Open in person for the first time in two years. With just over a week until the start of the event, tickets for the fourth and final tennis Grand Slam of 2021 are still available.

The 2021 U.S. Open ticket packages are sold out, but individual tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com. The U.S. Open begins on August 30 and concludes on September 12 with the men’s final.

The men’s and women’s first-round matches will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing, New York. The cheapest tickets for the first day of the U.S. Open are less than $30 each. The most costly tickets available on the opening night are $845.

Participate in the best return!

Tickets for the US Open are now on sale: https://t.co/uZyTALkYvu pic.twitter.com/sJjjM3JXEX

The best tickets for the men’s final of the US Open cost $5,000. On Sept. 12, fans can get into Arthur Ashe Stadium for $315 with the least priced tickets.

Because to the epidemic, the 2020 U.S. Open was held without any spectators. Fans are not permitted to attend this year’s qualifying stages, but the opening of the event is likely to be packed.

With 737,872 fans attending the Grand Slam at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center over the course of two weeks, the 2019 U.S. Open set a new record. All but one of the 24 sessions at Arthur Ashe Stadium were sold out.

It shattered the previous record of over 5,000 fans set in 2018.