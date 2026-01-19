Thunder Cruise Past Cavaliers in MLK Day Victory

The Oklahoma City Thunder delivered an emphatic performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 19, 2026, taking a commanding win on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The game, held at Rocket Arena, saw the Thunder dominate from start to finish, securing a 116-99 victory over the injury-riddled Cavaliers, maintaining their spot as one of the NBA’s top contenders.

Injuries Plague Cavaliers as Thunder Shine

Despite being hit hard by injuries, including the absence of key players like All-Star guard Darius Garland, the Cavaliers put up a fight but ultimately faltered under the Thunder’s superior shooting and offensive efficiency. The Cleveland side struggled to find any rhythm throughout the game, with both their defense and shooting faltering in the face of Oklahoma City’s overwhelming offensive firepower.

The Thunder came out firing on all cylinders, with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge. He poured in 16 first-half points on 7-of-11 shooting, finishing the game with 30 points. Chet Holmgren, displaying versatility and dominance, added 28 points and eight rebounds. The Thunder’s perimeter shooting was particularly lethal, with a remarkable 23 three-pointers out of 47 attempts (48.9%).

Oklahoma City’s shooting efficiency was evident, as they hit 55.6% of their field goals, totaling 50 baskets on 90 attempts. This hot shooting, coupled with disciplined ball movement, kept the Cavaliers at bay. The Thunder also benefited from the strong performances of Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe, who were lights out from beyond the arc in the first half.

In contrast, Cleveland’s offensive woes were apparent. The Cavaliers struggled with shooting, converting just 37.4% of their field goals and a dismal 22.9% from three-point range. Donovan Mitchell, fresh off an All-Star snub, could not carry the load for Cleveland, finishing with only 19 points on inefficient shooting. Even with Jaylon Tyson contributing 16 points and 10 rebounds, Cleveland’s chances of a comeback were slim.

The Cavaliers’ struggles were compounded by their turnover issues, committing 19 turnovers throughout the game, which the Thunder capitalized on, continuing to build their lead as the game wore on. Cleveland’s defense, often stretched by Oklahoma City’s three-point barrage, struggled to contain the Thunder’s offense, especially in the second half.

With a 91-79 lead entering the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City’s shooting continued to shine, with Holmgren scoring a dunk and a three-pointer early in the final frame to push the lead to 102-84. By the time the final whistle blew, the Thunder had extended their lead to 17 points, leaving the Cavaliers little hope of a late-game rally.

The loss was another setback for Cleveland, which is dealing with significant injury troubles. Garland, Sam Merrill, and Max Strus were all out of action, leaving the team with little room for error. Cleveland’s focus will now be on regrouping and recovering from these injuries if they hope to remain in playoff contention.

As for Oklahoma City, their dominant win serves as a reminder to the league that they are serious contenders for the title this season. With Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren leading the way, the Thunder will look to extend their impressive form when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their next game on January 21, 2026.

Both teams face challenges ahead, but with the season heating up, their playoff hopes hinge on how quickly they can get healthy and adjust to the competitive landscape of the NBA.