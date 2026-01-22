Thunder and Bucks Face Off in Battle of Injuries and Resilience

In a matchup defined by adversity, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks squared off on January 21, 2026, at Fiserv Forum, with both teams severely hampered by injuries. As key players sat out, it was up to the remaining roster to step up in this nationally televised showdown.

Shorthanded Teams Rely on Depth

Oklahoma City entered the game boasting a stellar 36-8 record, leading the Western Conference, but their injury report was far from promising. Head coach Mark Daigneault was forced to adjust on the fly, missing several important contributors, including Jalen Williams (hamstring), Alex Caruso (groin), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), and others. Despite these setbacks, the Thunder were still favored by 11.5 points, thanks to the MVP-level play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to dominate with 31.8 points per game and a shooting percentage of 55%. Chet Holmgren, stepping into a larger role, was expected to shoulder heavy minutes in the frontcourt, alongside defensive stalwarts Lu Dort and Cason Wallace, who would be tasked with guarding Milwaukee’s perimeter players.

For the Bucks, the situation was no less dire. Sitting at 18-24, the Bucks were fighting for relevance in a tough Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite facing his own injuries, remains the heart of the team, contributing 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. However, with key players like Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique strain) and Myles Turner (ankle sprain) unavailable, head coach Doc Rivers had no choice but to rely on a patchwork lineup. The Bucks entered the game with a starting five featuring Ryan Rollins at point guard, AJ Green at shooting guard, Gary Harris at small forward, Kyle Kuzma at power forward, and Giannis Antetokounmpo at center. With this unconventional setup, Rivers emphasized the need for smart, disciplined basketball and quick rotations.

The absence of so many key players meant that both teams had to dig deep into their bench. Oklahoma City’s usual starters, supplemented by bench players like Wallace and Dort, had to stretch their minutes and contribute in ways they hadn’t been asked to all season. On the other side, the Bucks’ makeshift backcourt—led by Rollins and Green—was tasked with generating offense and defending at a high level despite the team’s lack of depth.

The game itself became a battle of endurance. The Thunder, already known for their defensive prowess, would look to Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren to keep the pressure on Milwaukee’s makeshift offense. Meanwhile, the Bucks leaned heavily on Giannis’ playmaking ability and hoped for breakouts from Kuzma and their guards. The pace of the game was expected to increase, with both teams relying on smaller lineups to offset their lack of size and depth in the paint.

In a high-stakes contest for both teams, it was clear that this game wasn’t just about star power—it was about which squad could adapt to their circumstances and execute under pressure. Both teams, battling injuries but unbowed, gave everything they had as the game unfolded, with each moment feeling more critical than the last. Whether the Thunder could maintain their dominance despite missing several key pieces, or whether the Bucks could rise to the occasion and capitalize on their home advantage, was the central drama of the night.

With the game still ongoing, all eyes remained on the court. Would Oklahoma City’s depth and defense prove too much for the injury-plagued Bucks? Or could Giannis and his band of role players deliver a crucial victory for Milwaukee’s playoff hopes? Only time would tell.