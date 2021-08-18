Three veteran guards are attempting to crack the Lakers’ roster for next season, according to NBA rumors.

The Los Angeles Lakers have at least two open roster places, and players who are willing to sign a one-year contract are expected to be evaluated.

Isaiah Thomas has long been believed to be one of them, but it appears that he will be joined by two more veteran guards. Darren Collison and Mike James are their names.

According to league insiders, Thomas, Collison, and James worked out with the Lakers lately, though no deal is close. It’s worth mentioning that all three players are beyond the age of thirty.

James is the only one of the three who played in the NBA last season. In 18.2 minutes of action, he averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers are apparently looking for another point guard, which Thomas, Collison, and James are all interested in.

Thomas gained notoriety recently for his Pro-Am game scoring outbursts, but this is not what the Lakers require right now.

Given the franchise’s rich roster of stars who can offer offense, scoring is considered as more of a bonus.

Given that he retired at the end of the 2018-19 season, Collison might be a surprise inclusion in the mix.

There were rumors that he would play again in 2019-20, but the California native chose to remain retired, claiming religious reasons.

While the three names are familiar, the Lakers may not be limited to them. All of this could hinge on how the Lakers’ training camp goes.

There’s a chance that Los Angeles will bring in more players to fill up the gaps on their squad.

The Lakers have 12 players under contract for the next NBA season, with 14 more anticipated to join them.

A maximum of 15 players and two two-way players can be carried by each squad.

The Lakers may consider signing another wing player in addition to a point guard to assist facilitate plays.

On paper, the Lakers appear to be a formidable opponent. Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, and Dwight Howard are among the players scheduled to wear the purple and gold next season, joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, detractors point out that the majority of the participants are over 30 years old. If the Lakers want to win the NBA title in 2021-22, they’ll need to be tough.