Three unexpected Everton Fantasy Football prices before of the Premier League season’s start.

The start of the new Premier League season is approaching.

Everton will kick off their season against Southampton on August 14 at Goodison Park, as new manager Rafael Benitez aims to get off to a winning start.

Fantasy Football, which continues to increase in popularity year after year, will also return.

Participants are limited to a maximum of three players per club, which necessitates some difficult decisions when assembling a team.

If you’re still putting together your squad for the 2021/22 season, here are three Everton players that can be had for a discount.

Last season, the French full-back amassed 120 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points, producing seven assists and maintaining nine clean sheets.

Digne, who is also a threat from set-pieces, is a player of the squad who can provide points on both ends of the field.

The 28-year-old is so popular that 23.1 percent of FPL users have chosen him for their team right now.

The Blues only play one big-six team in their first seven games, putting them in position to have a solid start to the season.

Demarai Gray, a new recruit, could be a bit of a wildcard pick.

The 25-year-old will be eager to make an immediate impact after returning to the English top division with a point to prove.

Gray is a player worth taking a chance on at £5.5 million, and he will not limit your capacity to add quality in all parts of the pitch.

The bulk of players have chosen Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah, who cost £12 million and £12.5 million respectively.

Choosing under-the-radar mini-leagues to increase your chances of winning can pay well.

During the 2020/21 Premier League season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin showed everyone his goal-scoring skills.

The England international became a popular figure in many people’s squads after scoring 16 goals in the Premier League.

Only Harry Kane, Patrick Bamford, Jamie Vardy, and Ollie Watkins scored more points in FPL last season than Calvert-Lewin, and the Everton striker appears set to do so again this season.

Calvert-price Lewin’s remains modest despite his success in the final third, and he should be one of the first names on your teamsheet.

Currently, around 27% of gamers are active.