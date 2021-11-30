Three top candidates for the job of Notre Dame football coach have emerged in the wake of Brian Kelly’s departure.

For the first time in almost a decade, Notre Dame needs a new head football coach. Brian Kelly informed the school on Monday that he would be leaving South Bend for LSU, leaving a vacancy for one of the country’s top jobs.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick has stated that finding a new coach may take some time. The program has a slim chance of making the College Football Playoffs heading into conference championship weekend.

“It’s about finding the appropriate candidate,” Swarbrick said Tuesday to reporters. “All that counts is that we find the individual we believe is most suited to lead this initiative and have the appropriate dialogues with him. That’s great if it happens tomorrow or in a few weeks.” Even if Kelly’s successor isn’t revealed soon, a few individuals stand out as the most likely candidates for the job at Notre Dame.

Luke Fickell, the coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, is a leading contender. Fickell guided the Bearcats to an undefeated regular season in 2021. Cincinnati could become the first school from a non-Power Five conference to reach the College Football Playoff if it defeats Houston in the AAC Championship game.

It could come down to Cincinnati or Notre Dame for the final postseason berth.

Kelly, who went undefeated as Cincinnati’s head coach in 2009 before moving to Notre Dame for the 2010 college football season, would be a comparable hiring. Fickell has led the Bearcats to a 43-6 record since falling 4-8 in his first season as head coach.

Another contender worth considering is Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. Campbell has coached the Cyclones to five consecutive seasons of success. From 2010 to 2016, Iowa State had a losing record every year.

According to Jordan Strack, sports director at WTOL 11, a CBS station in Toledo, Ohio, Campbell is interested in becoming Notre Dame’s next head coach.

Matt Campbell is very interested in the Notre Dame job, and I can assure you of that.

It’s one of the few jobs he’d take in the country. He’d passed up a slew of other opportunities. He’s always thought of Notre Dame as a dream job.

Chances of becoming Notre Dame’s next head coach:

Marcus Freeman is an American football player (-150)

Notre Dame's defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman could be promoted to head coach in the end. Kelly said earlier this year that Freeman would be his eventual replacement.

Kelly wants to bring in Freeman and Tommy Rees, the Notre Dame offensive coordinator.