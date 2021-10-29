Three things were noticed in Liverpool training as Thiago debuted his new look and a long-forgotten player reappeared.

Liverpool’s players practiced today ahead of Saturday’s home game against Brighton & Hove Albion, and there were some odd faces among them.

After a record-breaking 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp named an entirely different starting XI for the 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at Preston North End on Wednesday, but here are some of the most interesting things spotted when he put his squad through their paces at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

Thiago Alcantara had not booted a ball in a competitive competition since being substituted in the 62nd minute of Chelsea’s 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace on September 18.

The Spanish international has been out with a calf injury, but he appeared to be taking part in full contact drills, with Sadio Mane snapped challenging him while the 30-year-old also did stretching drills.

The normally shaven-headed midfielder also appeared to have a bit more hair than we’ve seen him with since his move to Anfield. It wasn’t exactly a ‘Martin Skrtel’type dramatic shift, but it was noticeable.

Given that he was carried off the Old Trafford pitch on a stretcher on Sunday after a high challenge from Paul Pogba that resulted in the French international being sent off after a VAR review, there were fears that Naby Keita, who had fired Liverpool into an early lead at the Stretford End, would be sidelined for an extended period.

Fortunately, like Thiago, the Guinean midfielder was caught up in the commotion with his teammates, and the two were even seen tackling one other.

Although he may not get the same amount of playing time as Thiago and Keita, understudy goalkeeper Loris Karius has returned after missing time with a shoulder injury.

Since his terrible display in the 2018 Champions League final, the former Liverpool number one hasn’t played for the club in three and a half years.

The 28-year-old could need a loan term after a loan stay at Besiktas was cut short due to a financial issue and a five-appearance stint at Union Berlin last season. “The summary has come to an end.”