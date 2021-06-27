Three spectators during a soccer match between Denmark and Belgium were found to be infected with the COVID Delta Variant.

The delta version of COVID-19 was contracted by three spectators at the Euro 2020 soccer tournament between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 in Copenhagen, according to the Associated Press.

Everyone who attended the game was invited to get tested by Danish health officials. The spectators were infected independently of one another, according to the head of the Danish Agency for Patient Safety, and most likely acquired infected at the game.

According to Anette Lykke Petri, head of the Danish Agency for Patient Safety, “they did not have symptoms until three or four days later, which suggests that there must have been some kind of undisclosed source of infection present in the place where they sat.”

On Wednesday, Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke tweeted that 4,000 individuals sat near those who tested positive.

Separately, European soccer’s governing body said Thursday that it was “happy with the overall situation” in the tournament’s 11 host stadiums around the continent, where local governments are in charge of virus management.

According to UEFA, “the overall rates of positive results following the group stage of the Euro 2020 tournament are still significantly low.”

Before being allowed to enter Parken Stadium for the three Euro 2020 games in Copenhagen, all attendees had to provide valid paperwork proving they were not infected with COVID-19.

As restrictions in the country began to lift, about 25,000 spectators were able to attend the host team’s game against Belgium.

Since April 2, Denmark has documented 247 cases of the variation. The fans who tested positive, according to Danish media, were Danes.

On Monday, Copenhagen will host one more Euro 2020 match. In that game, Spain will face Croatia in the round of 16. Denmark next plays against Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Heunicke said the Danish Patient Safety Authority and the Danish soccer federation “work closely together on effective infection detection.”

The Danish Patient Safety Authority said there is no recommendation to go in isolation.

The cases in Copenhagen are among the most notable virus intrusions on Euro 2020, which was postponed after the pandemic was declared last year.

Only a few players from the 24 teams have tested positive and missed games. England players Mason. This is a brief summary.